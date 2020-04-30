Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 35,278 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,278 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $329,765,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,895,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,065 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,833,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,617 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,340,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,635,000 after purchasing an additional 971,838 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien stock opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average is $42.88. Nutrien Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

