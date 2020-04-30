Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 3,435 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $492.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.30.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,136.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,778 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.30, for a total transaction of $1,013,993.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,525 shares of company stock worth $18,737,898. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $516.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $499.38 and its 200 day moving average is $399.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $574.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

