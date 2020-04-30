Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 25,964 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,964 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $156.86 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $215.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.62.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.92.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

