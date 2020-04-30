Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 240,528 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,881 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 240,528 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 0.8% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lowered Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.55.

Shares of SYK opened at $192.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.14. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

