Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 223,432 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 89.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 223,432 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $4,698,065.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total value of $14,813,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,352.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.64.

ECL stock opened at $197.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.45 and a 200-day moving average of $186.64.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.