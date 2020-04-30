Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 211,163 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 582,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,163 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.6% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $25,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

NYSE:KO opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.97. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

