Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 169,251 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,120 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 169,251 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

In other news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $25,344.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 46,064 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $2,280,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,073 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Seagate Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

