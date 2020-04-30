Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 153,932 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 153,932 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $5,928,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,410 shares of company stock worth $19,656,881 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $335.62 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $346.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.46 and its 200 day moving average is $312.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $136.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.