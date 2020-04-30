Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 127,500 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,747 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 127,500 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,131 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 276,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 49,570 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 66,122 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $13.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.72.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

