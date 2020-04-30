Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 1,088,366 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 85.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088,366 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,952,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,429,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.47 on Thursday. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.