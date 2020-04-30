Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 108,162 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,410 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 108,162 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $61.13 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 62.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEM. TD Securities upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

