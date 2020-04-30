Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Reduces Stock Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 95.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109,504 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 102.5% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.74.

NYSE SHOP opened at $639.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $453.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.29. Shopify Inc has a one year low of $226.44 and a one year high of $665.74. The company has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -576.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

