Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166,381 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 71.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 47.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $94.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Argus upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.98.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.36. The stock has a market cap of $99.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

