Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $97.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $108.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.05.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,093,401.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,395. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

