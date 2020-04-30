Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,798,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,323,281 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for approximately 2.3% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned approximately 0.05% of General Electric worth $38,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $908,096,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877,954 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $843,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404,966 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,230,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $53,867,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra lowered shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

