Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Invests $4.90 Million in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 203,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,998,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 33,760.0% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter.

INDA stock opened at $27.66 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.