Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $6.35 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 548,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,905 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,853,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,967,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $60.73.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.83%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 217.93%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Dillon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 129,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,366.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

