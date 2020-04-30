Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $6.24 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 524.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,563 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 204.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 170.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 1,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne P. Jackson acquired 25,510 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $579,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,005,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,043,112 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.47.

NYSE:DAL opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

