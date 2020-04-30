Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $4.48 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 90.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 287,189 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.30, for a total value of $1,573,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total value of $42,963.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 395,907 shares of company stock valued at $64,634,173. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM stock opened at $160.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.24 billion, a PE ratio of 802.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.38. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

