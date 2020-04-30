Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $20.46 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 719,794 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.3% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $283.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.01 and its 200-day moving average is $286.93. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,054 shares of company stock valued at $40,244,012. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $347.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.04.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

