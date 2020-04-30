Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,642 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

MNST opened at $62.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.61. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $70.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

