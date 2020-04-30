Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 437,718 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Realty Income by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 953,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,181,000 after buying an additional 34,709 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 455,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 272,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O opened at $55.27 on Thursday. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average of $71.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

