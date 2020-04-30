Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $13.93 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 0.9% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,195,984,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after buying an additional 3,558,154 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Netflix by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after buying an additional 2,874,435 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Netflix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after buying an additional 2,713,207 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after buying an additional 1,682,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.89.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $411.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $374.47 and a 200-day moving average of $338.15. The company has a market capitalization of $177.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.75, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $449.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. Netflix’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

