Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,876,673 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on F. Credit Suisse Group cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

F opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $53,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.