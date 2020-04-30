Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Cuts Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 352,249 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,271,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,737,517,000 after purchasing an additional 305,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,372,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337,121 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,491,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,225,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schlumberger by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,238,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,585,000 after buying an additional 2,532,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Schlumberger by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,342,000 after buying an additional 5,098,492 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $207,040. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

