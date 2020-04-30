Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 79,086 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 449.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,086 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total value of $1,831,021.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR opened at $164.97 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $170.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

