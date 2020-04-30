Columbus Circle Investors Reduces Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Columbus Circle Investors lessened its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,876 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 15.8% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,716.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $231,217.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,990.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,752 shares of company stock valued at $5,041,895.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $34.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $655.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.72 million. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

