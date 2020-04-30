Columbus Circle Investors Raises Position in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 257.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,949 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.46% of Huron Consulting Group worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2,794.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 258,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HURN shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $67,457.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,923 shares in the company, valued at $10,365,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURN opened at $53.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.08. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $232.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

