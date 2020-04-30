Columbus Circle Investors Raises Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,632 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Paypal were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 66,014 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $123.58 on Thursday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $124.45. The company has a market capitalization of $141.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paypal from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.62.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.