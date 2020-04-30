Columbus Circle Investors Lowers Position in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Columbus Circle Investors lessened its position in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 43,153 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.85% of CryoPort worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CryoPort by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 273,280 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in CryoPort by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650,514 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after buying an additional 1,049,090 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in CryoPort by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in CryoPort during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,412,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CryoPort by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYRX opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.86 and a quick ratio of 18.77. CryoPort Inc has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.86 million, a P/E ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. CryoPort’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CryoPort Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CYRX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CryoPort in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

