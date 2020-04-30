Columbus Circle Investors Increases Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,583,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 61.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $5,245,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

NYSE TDG opened at $371.18 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small bought 244,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $466.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,010,623.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.44, for a total value of $7,763,198.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $531.85.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.