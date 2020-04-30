Columbus Circle Investors Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,034,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 93,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $206.70 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.47. The company has a market cap of $511.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

