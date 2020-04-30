Columbus Circle Investors Has $5.33 Million Position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Columbus Circle Investors reduced its stake in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 211,862 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Chegg were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 700.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Get Chegg alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. First Analysis upgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $42.02 on Thursday. Chegg Inc has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, Director Marne L. Levine sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $159,118.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,643.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,780.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,042 shares of company stock worth $12,681,030 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.