Columbus Circle Investors Has $236,000 Stake in Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.14% of Chuy’s worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 603.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $94,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

CHUY stock opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $279.72 million, a PE ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.27 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall M. Dewitt acquired 5,000 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,554.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

