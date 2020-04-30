Columbus Circle Investors Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.19% of Addus Homecare worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Addus Homecare by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Addus Homecare by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new position in Addus Homecare during the 4th quarter valued at $1,595,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Addus Homecare during the 3rd quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Addus Homecare by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

ADUS opened at $83.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Addus Homecare Co. has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $104.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADUS shares. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $115.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

