Columbus Circle Investors Grows Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Okta were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Okta by 90.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,865,000 after purchasing an additional 22,001 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Okta by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Okta by 48.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 51.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Okta from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Okta from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Okta from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.84.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $239,155.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $3,996,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,370.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 307,486 shares of company stock worth $40,667,002 over the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $149.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $158.94.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.