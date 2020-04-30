Columbus Circle Investors Grows Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 217,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 128,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 40.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 60.8% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 424,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

MCHP opened at $92.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.48. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $112.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average of $93.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

