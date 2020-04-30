Columbus Circle Investors Grows Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 146.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 84,919 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.14% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 85,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $894,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARWR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

In other news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 23,515 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $940,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 862,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 25,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,073.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $36.53 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $73.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 70.30 and a beta of 1.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

