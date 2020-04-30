Columbus Circle Investors Decreases Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Columbus Circle Investors trimmed its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,172,000 after buying an additional 470,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,258,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 717,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,465,000 after buying an additional 331,376 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,009,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,174,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $3,613,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,466 shares in the company, valued at $13,230,273.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $1,395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $87.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.17. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $132.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.41). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,394.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -7.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (down from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.18.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.