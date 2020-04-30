Columbus Circle Investors Buys Shares of 127,341 Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)

Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 127,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,000. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.05% of Luckin Coffee at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at $2,657,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luckin Coffee by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Luckin Coffee by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luckin Coffee by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luckin Coffee has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of LK stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $51.38.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

