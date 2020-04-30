Columbus Circle Investors Buys 9,361 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,388 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.05% of Akamai Technologies worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,267,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,087,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,048,000 after purchasing an additional 448,348 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 905,164 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 431,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $140,283,000 after purchasing an additional 430,580 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $97.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.59 and its 200 day moving average is $91.39. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $108.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at $826,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,311 shares of company stock worth $2,938,395. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.05.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

