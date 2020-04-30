Columbus Circle Investors Acquires Shares of 64,965 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 64,965 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total transaction of $521,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,877 shares in the company, valued at $72,280,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,478,950 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. William Blair raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $99.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $118.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.75 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 11.43%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

