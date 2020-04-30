Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $70.16 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The company has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,371.02. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,209.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,107 shares of company stock valued at $18,153,168 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

