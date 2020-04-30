Cognios Capital LLC Takes $45,000 Position in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,252 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 20.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 560,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,070,000 after acquiring an additional 93,952 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,299 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $88,143.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,290,704.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,401 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $53,714.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,042.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,550 shares of company stock valued at $174,447. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $43.16 on Thursday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.79 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPAY. DA Davidson raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.07.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

