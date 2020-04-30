Cognios Capital LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,025 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ICAP upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $54.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average is $56.32. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

