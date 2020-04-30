Cognios Capital LLC Lowers Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cognios Capital LLC lessened its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,941 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Argus reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $112.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $191.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

