Cognios Capital LLC Invests $47,000 in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 48,135 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,471 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM stock opened at $78.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.64 and its 200-day moving average is $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.97.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.