Cognios Capital LLC Invests $46,000 in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at $478,086,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Metlife by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,431 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Metlife by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,957,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,482 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Metlife by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in Metlife by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,682,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,693,000 after acquiring an additional 765,110 shares in the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Metlife alerts:

MET opened at $37.48 on Thursday. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.