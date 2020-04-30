Cognios Capital LLC Buys Shares of 182 Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 182 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $1,939,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 178.9% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,559,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 70.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.47.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $309,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $691,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $270.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. Paycom Software Inc has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

