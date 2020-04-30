Cognios Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cognios Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Alphabet by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,498.94.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,342.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,181.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1,317.40. The firm has a market cap of $847.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

